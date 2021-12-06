Sheffield Wednesday team news update emerges ahead of Portsmouth fixture

Sheffield Wednesday are flying high in League One and will fancy their chances of extending their current League One unbeaten run against Portsmouth in their next game – but they may have to do it without a number of key players, as reported by Hampshire Live.

The Owls are sitting in eighth place and are just three points away from breaking into the top six. They’ll be hopeful of getting the points they need in their game against Pompey but the injuries are beginning to mount up for Darren Moore and it means he may struggle to get the results he wants.

It’s common knowledge now about a large number of Sheffield Wednesday players that are currently out sidelined but it looks like they may still be without some important first-team players in their battle against Portsmouth.

Hampshire Live reports that there is no change in terms of the long-term injuries at Sheffield Wednesday that include the likes of Dom Iorfa and Sam Hutchinson, with neither of them looking any nearer to a return. Another blow is that those with shorter-term injuries are also still set to miss out – meaning that, although fans may have hoped for Marvin Johnson to be thrown back into the mix in the next tie, he may instead have to sit it out again.

It means that Darren Moore will still be working with his hands tied behind his back against Pompey, with the manager working with less and less fit players at Hillsborough.

Dennis Adeniran could be the biggest miss, with the 22-year-old featuring 15 times so far this year. He’s bagged three goals from the centre of the field and has become a key player for the Owls – but after suffering a knock, he has had to spend some time out of action and it doesn’t look like he’ll play a part against Portsmouth either.

Wednesday will soldier on regardless – but it’ll be a blow that no players are yet due to come back into the fold.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have a strong squad that is packed with experience and talent. They should be able to continue to find a solution in the interim while they deal with injuries to some important players.

Darren Moore will certainly face a tough test against Portsmouth but he’s more than capable of helping his side get a result. If they don’t, then injuries will certainly have played their part considering who is currently sidelined.