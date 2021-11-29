Sheffield Wednesday team news update emerges ahead of Hartlepool tie

Sheffield Wednesday are still battling in and around the play-off places in League One but have had a number of players sidelined through injury – and could be set for another week without several important players according to Yorkshire Live.

Darren Moore has had to work with a restricted team in recent weeks, having seen several key faces ruled out of action.

Two names that now appear likely to be sat out for at least another week or so until into December is Marvin Johnson and Dennis Adeniran. The former has featured 13 times so far for the Owls this campaign and has been a key player since joining from Middlesbrough but has had to sit out in the last few weeks.

Quiz: Have any of these 30 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Kadeem Harris Yes No

However, Darren Moore has revealed to Yorkshire Live that there is some positive news in regards to the 30-year-old, as he claimed that the player is ‘back on the pitches with the medical team.’ It means that he has stepped up in his return from injury and could soon be back in the reckoning. It might not be next week but it could be sooner rather than later.

Adeniran is another likely not to return soon, as Moore claimed that he will be ‘out for some weeks.’

The player has featured in even more games than Johnson with 15 but he has also had a knock and had to sit on the sidelines recently. The 22-year-old though will not be back too soon and the Owls won’t want to rush him back either. The good news though is that both could return ahead of the January window to potentially give Sheffield Wednesday some momentum heading into the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are still play-off contenders and will want to strengthen in January to ensure they keep it up. With so many players set to return though at the back end of the year, they might not need to do too much recruitment.

Although they are sidelined now, they won’t be too much longer before they return. That will be a boost for Darren Moore, who will need all his best players available to him to keep up this promotion tilt.