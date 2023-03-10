Sheffield Wednesday team news: The players set to miss Portsmouth match

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to pull further clear at the summit of League One when they travel to Portsmouth this weekend.

Ipswich Town making the trip to Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle visiting Barnsley could mean that this ends up being a hugely pivotal weekend in the season as far as the automatic promotion places are concerned.

The Owls drew 3-3 with Pompey on the opening game of the season and that may give Darren Moore and the players some extra motivation to set the records straight when they arrive at Fratton Park.

Wednesday have dealt with their squad fitness ups and downs over the last two seasons, but having assembled one of the best squads that League One has ever seen it has not negatively impacted them this term.

Here we have taken a look at the Owls set to miss the Pompey clash…

Marvin Johnson

Johnson will miss the fixture in serving the final match of a three-game ban.

Jaden Brown will likely stay in place at left wing back and line up against attacking Pompey full back Joe Rafferty.

Reece James

James is a doubt having missed the last two.

The Blackpool loanee has been on the pitch for some of Wednesday’s best football this season and may become a summer transfer target with the Tangerines potentially on their way back down to the third tier.

Michael Ihiekwe

Ihiekwe is a longer term absentee, the availability of Dominic Iorfa has seen the Owls cope well with the centre backs absence.

Callum Paterson

Paterson is not too far away but will not be fit in time to face Pompey.

The Scotsman could be back in contention in around two weeks, hoping to make his mark ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Mallik Wilks

Wilks has not set the world alight since joining from Hull City but is certainly an asset in the attacking third at this level.

The versatile forward should return in the next couple of weeks.

Ben Heneghan

Heneghan is another long term absentee from the backline, Aden Flint and Akin Famewo may keep their places for the run-in regardless of who returns to the fold from the treatment room.