Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to secure a positive result tomorrow evening in the first leg of their League One semi-final play-off clash with Peterborough United.

The Owls will be full of confidence heading into this fixture after winning each of their last four games at this level.

Wednesday's triumph over Derby County last weekend allowed Peterborough to claim the final play-off spot as they climbed above Paul Warne's side in the league standings thanks to their 2-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

During their visit to the Weston Homes Stadium in the regular term, the Owls suffered a 2-0 defeat to Posh as Reece James was shown a red card in the early stages of the game.

In March, Wednesday claimed a narrow win over Peterborough at Hillsborough as Josh Windass scored the only goal of the game in the 11th minute.

While Windass is expected to feature for the Owls on Friday, manager Darren Moore will be unable to turn to several individuals for inspiration.

Who is set to miss Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Peterborough United?

Mallik Wilks

Mallik Wilks will not be making the trip to Peterborough tomorrow as he has been ruled out of the remainder of the campaign due to injury.

Wilks recently underwent a successful operation and is now on the road to recovery.

In the 16 league games that he participated in before suffering this setback, Wilks managed to provide six direct goal contributions.

The winger also represented Wednesday in the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup earlier this season.

Akin Famewo

Akin Famewo is not set to feature again for the Owls this season as a result of a muscular injury that he picked up in the club's clash with Bristol Rovers last month.

Due to previous injury issues, Famewo's game-time has been severely limited this season.

The defender has only managed to make 17 appearances for Wednesday in the third-tier since sealing a switch to Hillsborough last year.

Will George Byers be available for selection for this fixture?

George Byers will also be unavailable for selection tomorrow.

Byers sustained a muscular injury in March and has not featured for the club since their showdown with Portsmouth.

Moore confirmed last month that Byers is not expected to feature again this season, even if Wednesday get to the play-off final.

Not being able to call upon the services of the midfielder is a blow for Moore as Byers has provided nine direct goal contributions in League One during the current term and has recorded an impressive average WhoScored match rating of 7.04 at this level.