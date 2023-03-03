Sheffield Wednesday team news: The players set to miss Peterborough match

Sheffield Wednesday can further flex their muscles in the League One promotion race this weekend when they take on Peterborough United at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s side have won three games on the spin to move three points clear of Plymouth Argyle at the top of the table, with a further five points separating them and Ipswich Town in third, leaving automatic promotion not a million miles away.

A win this weekend against Peterborough would be another significant step towards the season’s aim.

Early Sheff Wed team news v Peterborough

Moore is hoping to be able to call on the service of Reece James this weekend after the defender returned to training.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore said: “Reece James has trained so it’s good to have him back. He was in tremendous form so to have him back with his versatility is good.”

Marvin Johnson is serving the second game of his suspension, so James’ return is particularly timely because of that, as he competes with Jaden Brown for a place in the side.

Mallik Wilks is another confirmed absentee for Wednesday, with Moore commenting on the forward’s situation at the moment, again quoted by Yorkshire Live: “With Mallik we need to make sure his injury (calf) is healed before we rehab him. We know he’s an explosive player and multi-directional player so we need to ensure he’s fully healed before we start the process of bringing him back.

“I just don’t want to give a specific time (for return) because of the type of injury.”

There are longer-term absentees as well, including Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan. It’s a hamstring injury for Paterson, whilst Ihiekwe and Heneghan are out with long-term knee injuries.

Tomorrow’s meeting with Posh is one of very few home fixtures Wednesday have over March.

Moore’s side also face Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough on March 17th, but are away from home four times before April 1st against Portsmouth, Barnsley, Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town – the latter three coming within an eight game burst between March 21st and March 29th.