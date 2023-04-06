Sheffield Wednesday may still be top of the League One table but they desperately need to get back to winning ways against Oxford United on Good Friday.

Their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on the weekend means it is now five games without a win for the Owls, which has handed the imperative to Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion race.

Darren Moore's side moved top courtesy of the point they picked up against the Imps but Plymouth are level on points, Ipswich are two points further behind, and the chasing pair both have a game in hand.

Will Sheffield Wednesday get back to winning ways against Oxford United on Friday?

With two games in four days over the Easter Weekend, it's vital that Wednesday bounce back this weekend and make the most of games against two relegation-battlers in Oxford and Accrington Stanley.

But a trip to face the U's at the Kassam Stadium is not as easy a game as it has been at times this season. Liam Manning's impact was clear to see against Peterborough United last weekend as they held one of the division's highest scorers to a goalless draw.

The Owls will certainly be favourites but they're going to be made to work for it.

Moore would love a fully fit squad to choose from for the final weeks of the season but his options are limited due to injury. We've checked in on the latest Wednesday team news to examine who he can call upon tomorrow...

Which Sheffield Wednesday players are set to miss the Oxford United game?

Midfielder George Byers has been a key man for Wednesday this term but may not return at all this season due to a muscle injury, with Moore telling the Sheffield Star that the club were working on "certain treatments" to try to aid his recovery.

Arguably the player that the Owls have missed the most in recent weeks, Josh Windass looks set to miss Friday's game amid uncertainty surrounding his return.

There is good news concerning Callum Paterson, who has been back in training for Wednesday this week but tomorrow will come too soon for him. Centre-back Michael Ihiekwe is on a similar timeline and should be available in a few weeks as well.

Things are not quite as positive for Ben Heneghan, however, as the defender will not return to match action until next season while it's touch and go on whether Jack Hunt will feature again before the end of the 2022/23 campaign.