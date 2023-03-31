Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to get back on track in League One this weekend by securing all three points in their showdown with Lincoln City at Hillsborough.

The Owls managed to show a great deal of character to rescue a point against Cheltenham Town earlier this week.

After the Robins took a two-goal lead in this fixture, Aden Flint and Lee Gregory both scored for Wednesday in the closing stages of this fixture.

As a result of this draw, Wednesday extended the gap between them and fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town in the League One standings to four points.

However, it is worth noting that the Tractor Boys have a game in hand over the Owls and Plymouth Argyle.

With Plymouth set to face Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday, Wednesday know that they will climb to the top of the League One standings if they avoid defeat tomorrow in front of their own supporters.

What starting XI will Darren Moore opt to use?

Having witnessed his side's display against the Robins, it will be interesting to see how many alterations Darren Moore makes to the club's starting eleven for their clash with the Imps.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the player who will definitely miss this fixture.

Josh Windass

Josh Windass is set to miss this fixture as he is still recovering from an ankle injury that he sustained during the club's 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers earlier this month.

In the post-match press conference for the Owls' draw with Cheltenham, Moore confirmed that the attacker would not be ready to make his return to action for this weekend's clash.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Windass and Byers, the Owls boss said: "They won't be back for next week. I said I'd have to assess them. Once we do that we'll have more detail. With Josh, he's probably the one we're more hopeful on but I won't be drawn on anything just now because I want to assess him properly before we can give anything out in terms of where he's at. George is probably more of a concern."

When Windass has been fit enough to feature this season, he has produced a host of impressive displays.

In the 32 league appearances that he has made, the 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and has also chipped in with seven assists.

George Byers

As mentioned above, Byers is also not set to make his return to action.

The midfielder is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a muscular injury.

Byers has already missed four league games as a result of this issue and will be keen to make strides in terms of his road to recovery over the coming days.

Will Wednesday be able to secure a victory in the absence of Byers and Windass?

The 26-year-old has been a stand-out performer for the Owls this season.

As well as providing nine direct goal contributions in League One, Byers has also made 2.7 tackles per game and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.04.

In the absence of Byers, Wednesday have gone four games without a win in League One.

Moore will need the likes of Will Vaulks and Barry Bannan to step up the mark as the Owls aim to secure all three points on Saturday.