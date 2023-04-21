Sheffield Wednesday earned a big win midweek over Bristol Rovers.

A 2-1 win has kept Darren Moore’s team in contention for automatic promotion to the Championship.

The Owls remain third in the League One table, but are just two points off the table of the standings.

A win over Exeter City on Saturday could see Wednesday move back into a top two position if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Can Sheffield Wednesday secure promotion to the Championship?

Both Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have a game in hand over Wednesday with just a couple of weeks remaining in the season.

That puts Moore’s side on the backfoot, with recent form costing them crucial points in the battle for a top two spot.

But the team got back to winning ways against Joey Barton’s side and will be hoping to pile on the pressure into the last couple games of the campaign with another victory at home to Exeter.

Plymouth face the visit of Cambridge United at the same time, while Ipswich visit play-off challenging Peterborough United.

Exeter come into the game 14th in the third division table, having lost their last four games in a row.

Who will be unavailable for Sheffield Wednesday when they face Exeter?

Akin Famewo may be a doubt after showing signs of awkward movement in the midweek win over the Pirates.

This has raised some concern over whether the 24-year-old will be fit to compete this weekend.

Josh Windass is also a concern, with the forward set to face a late fitness test before determining whether he is capable of taking to the pitch on Saturday.

Michael Ihiekwe featured for the U21 midweek, having been absent from the Owls’ lineup since November.

The forward may be fit to make a return against Exeter but Moore was unable to confirm his availability in his pre-match press conference.

Long-term absentees such as Jack Hunt and Ciaran Brennan will definitely remain unavailable for this weekend.

George Byers is also unlikely to feature, with the 26-year-old having missed the last several weeks of action since sustaining a muscle injury in March.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for Moore who will be looking to make as few changes as possible following the team’s positive performance against Barton’s side midweek.

With the club’s promotion charge coming to its closing stages, expect much of the same from the Owls against the out-of-form Exeter.