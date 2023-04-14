Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make it back-to-back wins this Saturday as they prepare to face Burton Albion.

The Owls hit a bad run of form in the latter part of March and the beginning of April, a run that saw them fail to win a game in six matches.

However, Darren Moore will be hoping Monday’s 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley is a springboard for their final stretch of the League One season, starting with Saturday’s game at the Pirelli Stadium.

Can Sheffield Wednesday still win the league?

Wednesday currently sit top of the League One table with 84 points, one clear of Plymouth Argyle in second place and two clear of third place Ipswich Town.

The last couple of weeks have seen the three teams change places on numerous occasions, and as we head into the final run of games, it is still all to play for in terms of the title and automatic promotion.

The Owls have five games remaining in the league, but both Plymouth and Ipswich still have six, meaning the two rivals have an advantage over Wednesday, putting them in the driving seat.

Wednesday do have a favourable run-in for the final games of the season, and Moore will want his side to carry over their performance from Monday afternoon into this weekend’s encounter with Burton, who will be still looking for points as they confirm their League One status.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

Moore has confirmed that both Reece James and Malik Wilks are unavailable for this game against Burton.

The pair had to be substituted in the win over Stanley last week, and speaking after the game, Moore was unable to give much explanation to the reason why they had to come off.

Now, he’s confirmed that James has suffered an impact injury in the win over Stanley and Moore has stated that he could be out for a few weeks, which will be a timely cost to Wednesday as they enter the business end of the season.

While Wilks has been ruled out for the game tomorrow, he is being assessed and Moore confirms that they will be monitoring him over the next 48 hours.

Michael Ihiekwe will still be missing having been a long-term absentee, but Moore said today that he is back with the team and is coming along well. While Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed the win over Accrington last week, but Moore confirmed the midfielder is fine and trained before this game, after suffering a knock that ruled him out.

Defenders Jack Hunt and Ciaran Brennan will be unavailable for this game, with Moore stating Hunt is still with the medical team, while Brennan is not expected to be back until pre-season.

Joining them unavailable for this game are Josh Windass and George Byers, both are still recovering from their injuries.

On the positive front, striker Michael Smith returned to the matchday squad last week, and despite not featuring off the bench, he is available confirms Moore and states the striker is now in a better position.

While Callum Paterson got 45 minutes in his return last week and will be pushing for a start against Burton Albion.