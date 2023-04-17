Sheffield Wednesday suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of promotion to the Championship last weekend.

The Owls were beaten 3-2 away to Burton Albion, slipping to third in the table in the process.

Darren Moore’s side mounted a late comeback attempt with an 85th minute penalty from Michael Smith, but were unable to turn things around having gone down to a goal from John Brayford and a Mark Helm brace.

Who do Sheffield Wednesday face next?

Wednesday must now turn their attention to another away game this midweek, with Bristol Rovers on the horizon for Tuesday evening.

Joey Barton’s side are 15th in the table, coincidentally just above Burton in the standings, and have little to play for in the remaining few weeks of the campaign.

The defeat on Saturday has left Moore’s team behind Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle, with one and two points separating them from Wednesday respectively.

It has been a hotly contested promotion battle, with Barnsley also only three points further behind.

Wednesday have also played a game more than their three rivals, which will put them at a disadvantage in the coming weeks.

Here we look at the latest team news surrounding Moore’s squad going into Tuesday’s trip to face Rovers.

Who will be available for Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Bristol Rovers?

Reece James and Mallik Wilks will need to be assessed ahead of Wednesday night, but it is unlikely that the pair will be ready in time to make the trip to Rovers.

The pair missed the defeat to Burton having been substituted against Accrington Stanley, but no confirmation has yet come as to whether they will be available for Tuesday night's clash.

Fortunately, Smith could make a return to the starting lineup following his penalty against Burton at the weekend.

The forward has been a key figure for Wednesday this season since signing from Rotherham United in the summer, but has struggled with a fitness issue in recent weeks.

A thigh strain kept him out of the side against Oxford United earlier in the month, and he was an unused substitute against Accrington Stanley.

Callum Paterson is likely to drop out of the side in place of Smith, partnering Lee Gregory in attack.

Dennis Adeniran may also make way as Moore looks to shake things up following the defeat at the weekend.

Dominic Iorfa could return in his place.

This change could facilitate Liam Palmer’s move back into a right wing-back position, where he has excelled for much of the campaign.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees such as Jack Hunt and Ciaran Brennan won't be available, although Michael Ihiekwe is nearing a return to action, having featured on the bench on Saturday.

Josh Windass and George Byers also remain absent.