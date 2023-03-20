Although they dropped points at home to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday with a 1-1 draw, Sheffield Wednesday do not have to wait long for a chance to put things right.

Indeed, with games coming thick and fast in League One at this stage for the Owls, Darren Moore's side travel away from home to face play-off candidates Barnsley on Tuesday night.

With Plymouth Argyle one point behind and also in action tomorrow night, the Owls know that a victory is a must. Otherwise, they could be knocked off top spot in the third tier.

Wednesday do have two games in hand over Argyle it must be said, nevertheless, they will want to win and potentially extend their lead at the top should the Devon-based side slip up.

With the above said, then, let's look at the early team news ahead of the clash, with Darren Moore yet to speak to the media.

Early Sheffield Wednesday team news.

Unfortunately for Wednesday, they did pick up a few bangs and knocks during their draw with Bolton on Saturday afternoon.

Attacker Josh Windass was one of the players to take a knock, although Darren Moore sounded hopeful he would be available for the Barnsley clash when speaking after the match.

Indeed, he told the media, via YorkshireLive: "Hopefully Reece James and Josh Windass will be okay."

"Josh took a knock and we'll assess him in the morning."

As Moore mentioned there, Reece James also took a bang during the match, but like Windass, Moore is hopeful he can feature tomorrow night.

"It looks like an ankle knock. We need to recover for Tuesday." the Owls boss said on the injury to the 29-year-old, via YorkshireLive.

Furthermore, Lee Gregory also took a hit, but judging from Moore's comments, he should be fine for Tuesday night, with it not sounding a serious one.

"That was a knock and he couldn't continue." Moore said on Gregory's injury after the match

One man who could be set to miss out though is midfielder George Byers.

The midfielder missed the Bolton clash on Saturday and Moore said he is 50/50 ahead of tomorrow night's fixture at the weekend.

"Byers might be 50-50 for Barnsley." Moore revealed post-Bolton.

With no update on any longer-term absentees at this stage, it could be presumed that they will not feature in the match at Barnsley tomorrow evening.

Set to take place at Oakwell, kick-off in the League One clash is scheduled for 8PM tomorrow evening.