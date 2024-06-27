Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson for the upcoming transfer window.

Ingelsson is a free agent after FC Hansa Rostock's relegation.

The Owls have already made several signings already this summer.

Svante Ingelsson has been reported to be one of the players that Sheffield Wednesday have pinpointed as a possible option to go for in the transfer window.

The potential for Danny Röhl's side next season isn't really known. We've seen what he can do with a squad of players that initially looked to be way below the Championship level.

Sure he added some of his own squad members in January, but the bulk of the Owls' team for the 2023/24 season was comprised of players that he didn't pick up himself.

He pulled off a miracle by guiding Wednesday to survival last year, and now the excitement levels are growing, because if he could do that with that team last season, what is he going to be able to do with a full summer window this time around?

It's a mouth-watering prospect, and the signs are already there that he is working his magic. Max Lowe, Ben Hamer and Yan Valery have all been snapped up ahead of the new season, and more additions are to follow.

The Sheffield Star believe that there are deals currently being worked on by the club that aren't yet public knowledge.

They do have some ongoing contract issues that need resolving. The futures of Josh Windass, Di'Shon Bernard and Dominic Iorfa remain up in the air.

However, in the meantime, Röhl reportedly wants to add to the creativity in the middle of his team.

Sheffield Wednesday target attacking midfielder

Swedish midfielder Inglesson is said to be a player that the Owls have identified as an option for them to go for in this summer window.

They were first linked to the 26-year-old by Wednesday blogger Matt Brown, as then did the Star.

Ingelsson is set to leave FC Hansa Rostock as a free agent, following their relegation from the German Bundesliga 2, despite the fact that the deal he signed in the summer of 2021 tied him down until 2026.

The Star believe that the remainder of his contract is set to be "rendered invalid" because of the relegation.

He is primarily listed as a midfielder, but he spent much of the 23/24 campaign playing on the left wing for Hansa. He provided five combined goals and assists in 30 games, but created double that amount of big chances too.

Svante Inglesson's 23/24 league stats Apps 30 Goals 1 Assists 4 Big chances created 10 Key passes per game 1.2 Stats taken from Sofascore

He used to play in the Serie A for Udinese, and represented his country at three different youth levels - under-17s, under-19s and under-21s. He was managed by Wednesday hero Roland Nilsson during his Sweden playing days.

The Star added that Ingelsson is open to a move to the Championship.

Svante Inglesson fits the mould of what Wednesday have been going for

Lowe, Hamer and Valery: these are all players that are well respected and are expected to be smart signings. But none of them are flashy names. They're not the type of players that are going to get more people coming to Hillsborough at the start of next season, and that's fine.

Loading the squad with heavy-expense players isn't going to be the way forward with Röhl, it seems. They're going to be shrewd and clever in the transfer market, and optimise the resources they have.

It's hard to guarantee any signing will produce to their expected level. Even the multi-million pound Premier League deals always come with a hint of worry.

That same logic would be applied to Ingelsson. But it would represent the continuation of a clear plan, Röhl's plan. Bringing in players based on the squad's needs and how they fit into the team, not based on name value and other external factors.

With what he did last season, nobody should doubt the German and his vision for the club, if that's what he wants.