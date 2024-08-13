Sheffield Wednesday are said to be considering Loreintz Rosier as a potential midfield target as they look to bolster their squad in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

The Fortuna Sittard player, who joined the Dutch team last summer, has been linked with the Owls by The Star.

Wednesday have already made 10 additions to their squad since the end of last season, and they started their new campaign off with a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Barry Bannan and new signing Svante Ingelsson formed the lower base of the midfield but, after them, there weren't any obvious options for Danny Rohl to look to on the bench.

Even with all of their activity in the transfer market, adding another number six or number eight would be of benefit to them as they prepare for the next 45 games of the 2024/25 campaign. Rosier would help to fill that hole.

Lorient Rosier: a potential target of Sheffield Wednesday

The holding midfielder, who is reportedly being looked at by the Owls, played almost all of his side's league matches last season, and he played all 90 minutes in their respective opening day fixture against Go Ahead Eagles.

At 6'3" tall, he's a profile that Wednesday are missing in the middle of the park. Bannan and Ingelsson are more slight, ballplaying midfielders; Rosier has a lot more of a physical presence than they do.

Loreintz Rosier's 23/24 Eredivisie stats Apps 30 Starts 18 Mins per game 57 Goals 1 Assists 0 Tackles and interceptions per game 3.3 Duels won per game 4.4 (62%) Stats taken from Sofascore

He is not the only midfield option that the Owls are said to be looking at. Brighton & Hove Albion's Malick Yalcouye is set to be sent on loan this summer and Wednesday, along with their city rivals Sheffield United and Luton Town, are reported to be in the running, according to Charlie Parker-Turner.

Rohl has stated that he wants to remain busy in the time that they have left to bring in and get rid of players, and that the current possibility of Premier League additions will be increased as those teams prepare to start their own season.

He praised Dejphon Chansiri (club chairman) and Wednesday's head of recruitment Kevin Beadell for the backing that he has received this summer. "I want to make a big thank you to our chairman, he has supported me very well, Kevin as well in this case," said the 35-year-old boss, to The Star.

"I think this is a result of togetherness, it is not a one-man show. On the pitch there is togetherness, in the crowd is togetherness and also off the pitch we need everybody in the same direction. It looks good, but it's a long, long season."

Lorientz Rosier is the type of player that Wednesday should be targeting

With the range of style and ability in the Championship, teams who want to be near the top need to have answers to all these different problems. Against Plymouth, Rohl's side displayed that they were the better footballing side, and so the midfield that they had worked perfectly.

There are, however, going to be times when they need to be more combative against sides that are as good if not better than them, even though that may be hard for some Wednesdayites to imagine given what they saw on Sunday.

Rosier would bring that ability to adapt tactically that someone like Bannan, with his stature, can't.

They need more midfielders anyway, so they may as well make their additions diverse to what they already have.