Sheffield Wednesday targeting deal for free agent following departure from Premier League club

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to sign winger Josh Sims, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Sims is currently a free agent, having left Premier League side Southampton earlier this summer following the expiry of his contract at St Mary’s.

Now however, it seems as though it may not be long until Sims is back in football with a new club.

According to this latest update, Sheffield Wednesday are now in talks with Sims about a deal to bring him to Hillsborough in the coming days.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore is said to be a big fan of Sims, having signed him on loan for Doncaster Rovers last season.

The winger went on to score three goals and provide seven assists in 30 appearances in all competitions during his time at The Keepmoat Stadium.

It is thought that Wednesday are hopeful of signing both Sims and previously linked Swansea midfielder George Byers before their Carabao Cup match with Huddersfield on Sunday.

Following Wednesday’s relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the club have signed six senior players this summer.

Midfielder Dennis Adeniran and full-backs Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown have joined permanently, while winger Olamide Shodipo, midfielder Lewis Wing and goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell have joined on loan from QPR, Middlesbrough and Burnley respectively.

The Verdict

I do think that this could prove to be a rather good signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

It does seem as though Wednesday are keen to some extra attacking threat to their side, and Sims could certainly provide that in the coming campaign.

Indeed, his record for Doncaster in League One last season suggests he could be a threat for the Owls at that level in the coming campaign, when they will no doubt be targeting promotion back to the Championship.

The fact that Moore also knows Sims from Doncaster could help the winger to settle in and perform to his best immediately, so this does seem to be an exciting potential deal for those of a Wednesday persuasion.