Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly set their sights on Brighton's James Beadle, after manager Danny Rohl admitted that one keeper could leave Hillsborough in the January transfer window.

Wednesday are riding high after their 4-0 victory over Cardiff City in the FA Cup, where first choice keeper Cameron Dawson saved two penalties in a man of the match display.

The Owls are currently struggling in the Championship this season, and sit 22nd in the table following a poor start to the season. Form has improved since the appointment of the German manager Rohl, but some transfers in January seem needed to help them stave off relegation this season.

Beadle is rumoured to be of interest by the Owls, which could mean the loan deal for on-loan goalkeeper Devis Vasquez could be terminated by his parent club in the next few weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday hopeful in signing Brighton's James Beadle

It has been reported that Brighton's James Beadle is a target for The Owls in the January transfer window, amid interest from a host of other clubs for his signature.

The 19-year-old signed a new contract with the Seagulls this week, keeping him at Brighton until 2026. He is currently on loan at Oxford United, but is expected to be recalled by his parent club and loaned to a team higher-up in the divisions for the rest of the season.

Beadle has played 28 times for The U's this season, keeping nine clean sheets and impressing at a League One level. The English youngster is a target of Sheffield Wednesday, with the Sheffield Star reporting the Owls interest in the keeper.

Manager Rohl commented on the possibility of Beadle coming into the club and Vasquez leaving in January, in which he told the Sheffield Star that the club will need to make a decision on the transfer as early as the beginning of next week.

“Let’s have a look. It could be that something happens, but I won’t speak today about this.

"We’ll have a look next week about this, and I think in the beginning of next week we will have a decision and make one.”

The Owls will have to fight off interest from Birmingham City in order to secure a loan deal for Beadle, with the Blues also reportedly interested in the young shot stopper this January.

Devis Vasquez could return to AC Milan in January

The on-loan AC Milan keeper Vasquez could be ready to return to Italy in this transfer window, after losing his place in the starting 11 to Cameron Dawson after the start of the season.

The Columbian is rumoured to be recalled by the Italian giants this season, after failing to cement himself as the clubs first choice keeper as expected.

Vasquez has played just 10 matches in the Championship this season, securing just one clean sheet in a run that saw the Owls pick up just two points.

He was dropped from the starting 11 after a 1-0 defeat to West Brom in October, with Dawson impressing between the sticks to keep the starting position for himself.

The Columbian was left out of the FA Cup squad completely for the 4-0 win over Cardiff, being replace on the bench by youngster Pierce Charles. This could indicate an end to Vasquez time at Hillsborough, although he was present at the match to watch his side run out deserved winners.