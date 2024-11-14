Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is no closer to finding external investment in the club amid recent off-pitch issues.

According to The Star, the Owls are no closer to finding fresh investors into the Championship club in order to stave off any potential financial issues.

Chansiri has come under a lot of criticism from supporters during his time in charge of the Yorkshire outfit.

The club was recently placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL after a late payment to HMRC, which left them under the threat of it lasting for up to three windows if not paid within 30 days.

However, the embargo has since been lifted following the payment being made on Thursday, but has not ended any concerns over Chansirir’s running of the Championship side long-term.

Sheffield Wednesday’s off-pitch issues

The transfer embargo had no material impact on the club due to the issue being handled with in November, outside of the typical market periods.

However, supporters will be disappointed to have been dragged into such a matter.

It has been reported that incidents like this could arise semi-regularly as long as the current ownership situation remains as it is.

It is understood that no external investment is close to being agreed, with Chansiri earning a reputation as a difficult person to negotiate with.

It was claimed last year that the 56-year-old has no intention of selling his stake in Sheffield Wednesday, even with the threat of relegation facing the team at the time.

Ahead of the January transfer window, it is expected that the club will only be able to scour the loan market for any potential improvements to Danny Rohl’s side.

The German coach has earned a lot of praise for his work at Hillsborough, particularly due to these financial constraints placed on him by the owner.

Sheffield Wednesday league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 14th) Team P GD Pts 12 Derby County 15 0 19 13 Stoke City 15 -1 19 14 Norwich City 15 +1 18 15 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -8 18 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16

Sheffield Wednesday went into the November international break off the back of a disappointing derby loss to rivals Sheffield United.

An early second half goal from Tyrese Campbell separated the two sides, leaving Rohl’s team sitting 15th in the table.

The gap to the relegation zone is just three points after 15 games, with seven points separating them from the play-off positions.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a home clash against Cardiff City on 23 November, with the Bluebirds currently 22nd in the table.

Dejphon Chansiri situation will continue to frustrate supporters

Sheffield Wednesday have made a positive start to the season, but this development off the pitch has overshadowed that now.

The financial issues behind the scenes are detrimental to the great work Rohl is doing, and it will be difficult to keep him on board if it continues.

Chansiri is not a popular figure among supporters, and outside investment could be a good move for everyone involved, as it will bring a fresh face into the club while easing their financial concerns.

So this latest development will be seen as a blow by many fans, and it makes clear that a full sale is surely nowhere close to coming to fruition.