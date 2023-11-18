It has been an incredibly difficult start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

The Owls were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but it has been a turbulent few months at Hillsborough since then, and there have been protests against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The controversial departure of promotion-winning manager Darren Moore, high season ticket prices and a lack of investment in the summer transfer window are among the issues that have attracted the ire of supporters.

Chansiri angered the fan base once again after an interview with The Star last month, in which he asked supporters to donate £2 million to help save the club from a three-window transfer ban, which would have been imposed if an outstanding debt to HMRC was not paid within 30 days, while he also claimed that some players and staff could go unpaid.

However, just two days after his interview, the debt to HMRC was paid and all players and staff received their wages in full for October, and the club's registration embargo has now been lifted by the EFL.

Wednesday were beaten 4-0 at home by Millwall on Saturday, their fourth defeat in five games under new manager Danny Rohl, and they are bottom of the table, nine points from safety.

As discontent increases towards Chansiri, we rounded up all the latest Wednesday takeover news.

Supporters take action

Frustrated Wednesday supporters stepped up their action against Chansiri on Monday night, with The 1867 Group placing a banner on the entrance gate to the stadium calling for the Thai businessman to sell the club.

Chansiri has previously criticised this supporters group, as well as Owls fans in general for their protests against him, so it will be interesting to see whether he delivers a response.

Chansiri on Red Bull rumours

The appointment of former RB Leipzig coach Rohl, as well as a number of other members of staff who have previously worked at the German club, has led to speculation that Red Bull could be lining up a takeover bid, but Chansiri dismissed the rumours.

"Some have said that Red Bull want to buy," Chansiri told The Star.

"But if they wanted to buy a club in England, I believe that it would be one in the Premier League.”

Even if Red Bull had been interested in buying the club, it seems unlikely Chansiri would have sanctioned a sale, as according to journalist Alan Nixon, he "has no plans to sell the club" even if Wednesday are relegated to League One this season.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Carlton Palmer offers insight

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit and former Wednesday player Carlton Palmer revealed that there are a number of parties interested in buying the club, but Chansiri is unwilling to sell.

"Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has stated he has no plans to sell the club even if they are relegated," Palmer said.

"As it stands, that is the situation.

"I know for a fact there are several interested parties who would like to buy the club, but the owner is not entertaining.

"It has become a very difficult situation at Sheffield Wednesday, there can be no argument about the money the owner has put in the football club, and they were within 90 minutes of the Premier League, but the recent decisions that he has made, the sacking of Darren Moore, season ticket prices and his reluctance to engage in the transfer market in terms of the quality of players he has brought in, has angered the fan base.

"I think the situation is at a stand-off at present, and until this is resolved, it compromises the level to where Sheffield Wednesday can go.

"I think January could be key, they are nine points from safety, does he give the manager the funds to get the quality of players they need to get them out of the situation or does he accept relegation?

"This will be a very, very key factor in his future tenure."