Sheffield Wednesday take action following continued off-field issues

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly set for a behind-the-scenes review and could axe one of the club’s advisors, Amadeu Paixao.

The Owls were relegated from the Championship last term and some significant off-field issues have come to light since, with players having not been paid on time or in full in recent months.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Wednesday have continued to make progress in repaying the wages they owe and have used some of their monthly money from the EFL to do so.

It seems they’re not satisfied with just looking to solve the wages issue and move on as Nixon has also reported that a behind-the-scenes review will be held at the Yorkshire club.

It is understood that could Paixao axed, while the Sheffield Star have indicated that he has already taken a step back in terms of his responsibilities at Hillsborough.

That report has revealed that Darren Moore and head of recruitment David Downes are leading the rebuild at Wednesday, though their preparations for life in League One are not being made any easier by the transfer embargo the club are currently under.

One question about every player in the Owls’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 16 Cameron Dawson's age matches his squad number, but what number does the goalkeeper currently wear? 24 25 26 27

The Verdict

There’s not been a huge amount of positive news coming out of Wednesday recently but this does look like a step in the right direction.

This action – the review and the continued effort to solve the wage situation – is exactly what they need to be doing right now, though it should never have got to this point in the first place.

Changes are needed at the club and fast given there is less than two months to go until the League One season gets underway.