When goalkeeper Keiren Westwood arrived at Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer, fans could be forgiven for not getting their hopes up.

The former Republic of Ireland international had been a rotation option at then Premier League Sunderland, and upon arriving in South Yorkshire, he hadn't played consistent first-team football in four years.

Westwood, though, soon proved his doubters wrong, taking up the number one jersey as Wednesday pushed towards the Championship play-offs.

He'd be in net as Wednesday lost the Championship play-off final in 2016 and again when they reached the semi-finals the following season.

Westwood's minutes became limited as Joe Wildsmith was promoted to first choice during the 2017-18 season, but he stayed at the club a further three seasons.

Westwood left the club one shy of making his 200th appearance and will always be remembered as a fundamental part of Wednesday's most successful period in modern history.

Keiren Westwood career stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Sheffield Wednesday 199 196 73 Carlisle United 143 156 53 Coventry City 138 173 34 Sunderland 24 35 4 QPR 6 9 1

Westwood's play-off heroics not enough to send Wednesday to the Premier League.

During his time at the club, Westwood kept 73 clean sheets, including a shutout against promotion favourites Brighton and Hove Albion in the first leg of the 2016 Championship play-off semi-final.

Despite losing out in the final to Hull City, Westwood would be named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year for 2015/16 after conceding just 27 goals in 34 appearances and keeping 14 clean sheets.

The following season, he'd save Jack Payne's penalty kick against Huddersfield Town in the 2016/17 play-off semi-final, but Wednesday would bow out after Sam Hutchinson and Fernando Forestieri saw their spot-kicks saved as Huddersfield advanced from the shootout 4–3 victors.

Wednesday plummeted down the table after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League in back-to-back seasons, and Westwood's influence in the starting XI would decrease as new managers came and went during a period of upheaval for the club.

Westwood eventually left Wednesday after seven years in 2021 following the club's relegation to League One, but is still fondly remembered by fans.

Westwood set to play into his 40s

After leaving Wednesday, Westwood played for QPR on a short-term deal during the 2021-22 season, providing cover for Seny Dieng alongside Jordan Archer and David Marshall.

At 39 years old, Westwood has recently signed a month-long deal with League Two Crewe Alexandra, adding experience to a young side battling for promotion.

First-choice goalkeeper Harvey Davies, on loan from Liverpool, is just 20 years old, whilst understudy Tom Booth is a year younger at 19 and Westwood will provide invaluable grounding for the youngsters as they approach the business end of the season.

Westwood joins centre-back Mickey Demetriou as the only other player over the age of 30 in the squad.

Westwood is, in fact, only two years younger than manager Lee Bell and comes into the playing squad having previously been part of the coaching set-up at Crewe.

The veteran goalkeeper has made over 500 appearances in a career that's taken him from the Premier League to League Two with clubs such as Wednesday, Sunderland and Coventry.

The veteran shot-stopper has also made 21 appearances for his country and was part of the Ireland squad that made the round of 16 at the 2016 European Championships.