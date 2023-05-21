Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has confirmed that Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed the club's showdown with Peterborough United due to injury, and is now facing a race to be fit for the play-off final.

In the absence of Dele-Bashiru, the Owls produced an astonishing comeback last Thursday to book a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Wednesday entered the second leg with a four-goal deficit following an incredibly disappointing defeat to Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Goals from Michael Smith and Lee Gregory gave the Owls a two-goal lead at half-time.

Following the break, Reece James added a third before Liam Palmer levelled the tie in stoppage-time.

Peterborough then took the lead on aggregate again in the 105th minute as Nathan Thompson's header was diverted into his own goal by Gregory.

Callum Paterson made it 5-1 on the night, and 5-5 on aggregate by slotting an effort past goalkeeper Will Norris.

Wednesday then prevailed 5-3 on penalties as they converted all of their spot-kicks.

The Owls are set to take on Barnsley, who beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 on aggregate in their semi-final, on Monday 29th May.

What has Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said about Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's injury?

Making reference to Dele-Bashiru, Moore has admitted that he is hoping to have the midfielder available for selection at Wembley after he missed the club's clash with Peterborough due to an issue with his knee.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the 22-year-old, the Owls boss said: "He took a knock in training yesterday.

"There was a clash and he took a knock and hurt the top of his knee.

"He came in this morning and wasn't able to shake it off.

"Hopefully he'll be back (for Wembley)."

Will Dele-Bashiru remain at Hillsborough beyond the summer?

Regardless of what division the Owls find themselves in later this year, a decision will need to be made regarding Dele-Bashiru's future.

As it stands, the midfielder's current contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Moore revealed earlier this year that talks with Dele-Bashiru over a new deal had been put on hold.

If Dele-Bashiru does not make a full recovery from injury for the club's trip to Wembley, he may have already made his final appearance for the club as there is no guarantee that fresh terms will be agreed.

During the current term, Dele-Bashiru has been utilised as a substitute in 21 of the 33 league games that he has participated in.

The midfielder's lack of consistency has resulted in him recording an average WhoScored match rating of 6.52 in this division over the course of the 2022/23 season.