Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea looking into player deal with Man Utd

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City are apparently looking at young Manchester United player James Garner ahead of a potential loan deal for next season.

The youngster is on the books at Old Trafford and will be buoyed by the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams’ recent rises into the first-team.

Certainly, United have a proud history of bringing through young footballers but, at the same time, you need to be exceptional to be involved at that level.

Garner has talent, of course, but it seems as though a loan deal away from the club could be best for him in terms of his progress and both the Owls and the Swans are apparently looking to swoop.

Alan Nixon revealed as such on social media:

A few keen on Garner. A season with a good Championship club would be good for him. Swansea. Sheff Wed. Both been sniffing. https://t.co/hb7kdEanoy — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 28, 2020

The Verdict:

Garner is a good young player and a move to the right club next season could help him greatly in his challenge to make it at Manchester United.

Wednesday may have an advantage in terms of location whilst Swansea have shown this season that they are willing to bring in young players from the Premier League and get them playing.

It’ll be down to Garner and United, of course, but both clubs can offer him the chance to progress.