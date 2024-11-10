Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Svante Ingelsson has controversially claimed that Sheffield United did not deserve to win the Steel City Derby on Sunday afternoon.

United emerged 1-0 victors over Wednesday, thanks to a 50th-minute strike through in-form striker Tyrese Campbell.

The result put the Blades level on points with table-toppers Sunderland, as Chris Wilder's men sit in second place only on goal difference.

Conversely, Wednesday sit precariously above the relegation zone, with only a three-point gap between themselves and third from bottom Cardiff City.

Svante Ingelsson issues bold Steel City Derby claim on Sheffield United

Post-match, Ingelsson commented on the game's poor quality, firmly believing that neither side deserved to take all three points.

The Swedish international told The Star: “It’s obviously not the result we wanted and it’s not a good football game. It was a typical 0-0 game, I think in total there was one shot on goal in the entire game, so that is disappointing.

“We have to be better on the second goals from set pieces. We have conceded too many goals from this.

"But it was not a good football game. We had our half-chances, but we did not create too much today. 0-0 would have been a fair result."

The game's statistics certainly backed up Ingelsson's points, as they outlined a match that had a real lack of quality in the final third, even for victors Sheffield United.

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday Match Stats 10/11/2024 - As Per Fotmob Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Goals 1 0 xG (expected goals) 0.58 0.57 xGOT (expected goals on target) 0.27 0.00 Shots 8 10 Shots on target 1 0 Possession 59% 41%

Campbell's goal, which was worked back into the box following a wide free-kick, was the game's only shot on target from 18 total shots.

The fact the match also registered a total xGOT (expected goals on target) of 0.27 shows that both sides were wasteful in front of goal, with neither side able to find a clinical edge - this would further suggest that neither side was truly deserving of a win.

Ingelsson also believed that Wednesday had a lot of work to do following the defeat, noting: “Maybe we don’t deserve it 100% today but I don’t think they (United) do deserve it. I think a draw, 0-0, would be the result that would be fair.

"Especially in the first half we created some half-chances but didn’t come to the end of it. The first half was good, the second half was not the way we wanted to be. We still worked hard and it’s onto the next one.”

The Owls rank 15th in the league for xG and big chances created, with 17.5 and 24 respectively. With only one more goal scored than second from bottom Portsmouth, who have found the net 16 times, Danny Rohl's side have a lot of work to do in the attacking department.

Sheffield Wednesday need to improve rapidly to avoid being dragged into relegation battle

Most worryingly for Danny Rohl's side is that they have only managed two wins from their last seven games, a run which included a 6-2 thumping by Watford at home.

One could argue that although they were poor in front of goal against their main rivals, it is actually the defence that has caused the most issues.

Wednesday have conceded nine in their last five games, but have managed to bag seven in response, top scorer Josh Windass having racked up four strikes so far.

Ingelsson highlighted the need for hard work in order to rectify the Owls recent downturn in form, and he could not be more right.

Rohl will want to see his side steer clear of the relegation zone and bounce back from a derby defeat that will have left a sour taste in the mouths of Wednesday supporters.