Sheffield Wednesday supporters will surely love David Prutton’s prediction ahead of Millwall test

Sheffield Wednesday face another massive game as they travel to take on Millwall on Saturday.

The Owls are flying high at the moment after recording back-to-back victories in the Championship this week.

The latest result was a shock 2-1 victory over Bournemouth midweek that took the side to within touching distance of safety in the second tier.

They’ll be hoping to make it three wins on the spin, however they face a tricky test.

Millwall have endured a mixed season so far and find themselves sitting in a safe mid-table position going into this contest.

Three draws in succession has represented a decent return from some tough fixtures, but they’ll be hoping to get a victory against the Owls.

David Prutton is Sky Sports’ EFL specialist and believes that Sheffield Wednesday could be about to extend their winning run with a 2-1 victory in South London.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: “This game has a recent history of goalless draws.

“But with both sides needing a win I feel like this will be different. Millwall are drifting along and need to snap out of a run of draws.

“I’m positive about Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of survival, and that was a big win at Bournemouth in midweek.

“If they can keep providing for Jordan Rhodes then I think they could claim another three points here.”

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

The verdict

A win here would be a massive result for Sheffield Wednesday.

Things are really starting to look up under Neil Thompson and a victory at The Den would be a huge statement.

For Millwall they’ll be looking to turn some of these draws into wins and will certainly be seeing this as an ideal opportunity to do just that.