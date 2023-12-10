Highlights Danny Rohl hopes to strengthen Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window to improve their chances of avoiding relegation.

Danny Rohl will be keen to use the upcoming January transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen his Sheffield Wednesday side.

The Owls were sitting bottom of the Championship when the German was brought to the club, and while they still remain there, recent results have suggested there could be an upturn in form.

The Yorkshire side have overall disappointed their fans so far this season, and that could be largely down to the fact they had a very poor summer transfer window, as most of their additions were either free transfers or loan deals.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

So, heading into January, Rohl will hope that can change, and he can make some necessary changes as they try to beat the drop. That will include keeping their more important players, one of whom is forward Josh Windass, who was mentioned with a possible move to Southampton in the summer.

Southampton's interest in Josh Windass during the summer transfer window

It was reported by The Star, that Southampton were interested in a move for Windass, as they were bidding to put a side together ready for the Championship.

The report at the time claimed that the Saints had been tracking the 29-year-old since January and were considering a move to sign him.

However, as we know, that never materialised, and Windass has stayed at Hillsborough, where so far he has played in 13 Championship games this season, at the time of writing.

The attacker has been with the Owls since September 2020, playing a huge part for the club in recent seasons, especially last campaign as he got the winning goal to seal their promotion.

It is unclear at this stage if Southampton remain interested in signing Windass, but if they are, Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be hurt if they decide to let him go in January.

Sheffield Wednesday must not let Josh Windass leave in January

Rohl will want to focus his thoughts on arrivals in January, not departures, so he will hope that players like Windass will stick around and help the club until at least the end of the season.

However, the one concern the Owls will have is that the forward is out of contract come the end of this campaign, and if they were to receive any type of offer, they may reluctantly accept it given his contract situation.

Obviously, this depends on whether Southampton remain interested in the player, but given Ross Stewart is back on the sidelines and there’s talk about the future of Che Adams, the Saints may need to go into the January transfer window to improve their forward line.

Windass may fit that criteria, as he would be a low-cost signing given his contract and would provide Championship experience.

He may not have been able to show it this season, but Windass has done well at this level before and can understand why a team like Southampton may be looking at him.

He has played 117 times in the Championship, 94 of which have come as starts. He has scored 22 goals and recorded nine assists, meaning he has a goal expectancy of 0.25 per 90 minutes and an assist expectancy of 0.10 per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

The 29-year-old is always a threat around the goal; with him taking 216 shots on goal in this league, 62 have been on target, meaning he has an accuracy of 28.7%. Windass has an expected goal rate of 26.1 from his time in the Championship, while his shot-creating action rate is 2.71, as per Fbref.com.

This season, Windass has struggled to remain injury-free, and that has meant he’s missed games and not had much of a say going forward for the club. However, he did pick up his first goal of the season in the win over Blackburn Rovers, showing he still can have a say on the Owls’ campaign.

So, while he may not be as prolific as he’s been, Sheffield Wednesday fans will be keen to see him stay at the club as they battle relegation. Letting him leave midway through the campaign when they are already short on attacking options would be a disaster in more ways than one.