“Sheffield Wednesday supporters are laughing..” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts to latest Terriers transfer news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are set to secure the signing of Florian Kamberi having had him at the club on trial earlier this season.

The forward worked with Mark Fotheringham in the past during their time in Germany.

The Terriers’ boss is looking forward to bringing him into the first team squad as he looks to steer the side clear of a potential relegation battle.

But FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit Graeme Rayner is less convinced by the potential arrival of the 27-year old.

He has highlighted the forward’s poor campaign last year with Sheffield Wednesday as an ominous sign.

The Swiss scored four goals from 23 league appearances for the Owls, and has earned a negative reaction from the Hillsborough faithful following this development with Huddersfield.

This Huddersfield supporter is willing to give Kamberi a chance with the squad, but remains pessimistic that he will be the man to fire the club away from the bottom three in 2023.

“Never heard of him until the recent interest in him,” Rayner told Football League World.

“He rarely seems to have played an awful lot of games.

“I think the most games he’s played in any season, he’s had one season where he’s played over 30 games in his career, and that was in the SPL like four or five seasons ago for Hibbs.

“And he’s not a prolific goalscorer.

“He’s another body.

“I think the key indicator is that Sheffield Wednesday, [where] he played for them on loan last season, and Sheffield Wednesday supporters are laughing that we’re signing him.

“So you know, who knows maybe he’ll come good.

“Maybe it’s a case of finally he’ll find the right club and he’ll bang in 10 goals in the second half of the season and will stay up.

“But you know, pigs might fly as well.

“So I don’t know it’s underwhelming in the extreme.

“I’d sooner we oiled up Andy Booth’s knees and polished his boots off and asked him to come back frankly.”

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Huddersfield Town’s season so far

1 of 22 1. Who did Huddersfield play in their 2022/23 Championship opener? Burnley Birmingham Stoke Norwich

Huddersfield have had a dire first half of the season and currently sit bottom of the Championship table.

A 1-0 loss to Sheffield United welcomed the team back to league action last weekend following a four week break.

Up next for Fotheringham’s side is the visit of Watford on 17 December.

The Verdict

Goals have been a real issue for Huddersfield this season, with the Terriers having bagged the fewest in the division.

Kamberi’s goal scoring record isn’t inspiring, but if he can find some form then perhaps he has the potential to aid the side’s attacking weaknesses.

Fitness has also been a concern, so this will have to be something Fotheringham keeps in mind with the relentless Championship schedule to contend with in the second half of the campaign.

That the Huddersfield manager has worked with Kamberi in the past may be beneficial, but it is still an uninspiring addition to the team.