John Buckley's Blackburn Rovers career has taken a few rather sharp turns as of late.

The 23-year-old elevated through the club's youth ranks and stamped his mark upon the first-team during the 2019/20 campaign, making 21 appearances.

The 2021/22 term proved to be his most prosperous, though, as he scored three times and made a further seven assists from 42 outings.

That saw Buckley earn reported interest from both Leeds United and Burnley, with Rovers subsequently offering a fresh five-year deal last September as a real show of their faith within the midfielder's potential and importance to the side.

Off the back of that, however, Buckley struggled last season.

Injuries and a loss of form saw him feature considerably less under the stewardship of Jon Dahl Tomasson last time out and he failed to score a league goal in the first full year of his career, and that situation does not appear to have improved this time around.

Indeed, Buckley has taken just a sole minute of Championship football under his belt thus far in the current campaign, appearing as a late substitute in Blackburn's dramatic 2-2 draw away at Rotherham United.

He was one of many players to impress in their astonishing 8-0 EFL Cup rout over Harrogate Town midweek, grabbing two goals and an assist, but that showing seemingly has not provided any clarity towards his immediate Ewood Park future.

Now, a report from The Star has disclosed the teams that are trying to lure him away from Lancashire before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

Championship transfer interest in Blackburn Rovers' John Buckley

The report claims that Sunderland, Millwall, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday are all looking into a deal for Buckley.

As far as the Owls are concerned, it is a loan deal that would take Buckley to South Yorkshire with finances tight, though it is not yet known just what terms some of the other suitors will try and negotiate.

Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are also believed to be interested.

It is said that that Buckley is not expected to travel with Tomasson's squad for their trip to Plymouth Argyle this weekend, which potentially shows just how far down the line a deal may already be.

What has Jon Dahl Tomasson said about Blackburn Rovers' John Buckley?

This latest update comes as a U-turn on Tomasson's stance on the midfielder earlier this week, where he explained that opportunities would be forthcoming for a player that he "needs" at the club.

Tomasson said of Buckley: "He has been unlucky.

"When he was in the team, he got the red card against Middlesbrough, then he was in the team again and got injured for four months.

"It is also sometimes about the balance on the bench.

"John knows exactly what I want from him and it is just about doing it.

"I am not trying to get John out of the building, not at all. We need John as well."

What would be the best transfer for Blackburn Rovers' John Buckley?

Of all the interested parties, it is hard to ignore that Sunderland represent an intriguing option for Burnley.

While they have not embarked upon a positive start to life in the second-tier just yet, Tony Mowbray nonetheless deploys a positive, possession-based brand of football that naturally suits a player like Buckley who is much more gifted and expressive on the ball than off it.

And though he is not necessarily a young, upcoming talent at 23, he still has his best years firmly ahead and is far from approaching his prime just yet, so Sunderland's reputation of developing youthful talent would still come to the fore with Buckley.