Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Preston North End in transfer hunt for 22-year-old League Two player

A number of clubs are prepared to try and snag Northampton Town left-back Ali Koiki away from the Cobblers with his contract expiring in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old joined the League Two side over the summer on a one-year deal having been released by Bristol Rovers, having started his professional career out at Burnley but didn’t make a single appearance for the Clarets.

Koiki has appeared in all but two matches in the fourth tier of English football this season, providing two assists in the process and his form has alerted the attention of clubs higher up in the pyramid.

Quiz: Can you name which club Northampton Town signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Michael Harriman? Luton Peterborough QPR Wycombe

Per Football Insider, League One sleeping giants Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are both said to be preparing swoops for Koiki, as well as Championship side Preston North End, who are local rivals to the player’s previous employers Burnley.

It’s thought that at least the Black Cats and the Owls are set to make cut-price moves for Koiki with just five months remaining on his contract at Sixfields.

The Verdict

A move to any of the three clubs would be a major step up in class for Koiki, who has only played 10 games in League One in his career and the rest have been in the fourth tier.

He’s been pretty impressive for Northampton this season though however the question still remains as to whether he is good enough to go into a promotion-chasing League One team.

The link to Preston North End though seems to be a dubious one as an attempt to step up two leagues at this moment in time might be a bit too much.

Teams are hunting for bargains though at this time of the year and with Koiki’s contract running down, he could be one to look out for.