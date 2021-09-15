Sheffield Wednesday summer signing reveals what he has learnt about League One since Hillsborough move

On-loan Sheffield Wednesday winger Theo Corbeanu admits he has begun to realise the quality there is in League One in the past few weeks.

Corbeanu was one of a number of new recruits signed by Wednesday during the summer transfer window, joining on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves.

The 19-year-old has since featured twice in League One for the Owls, coming off the bench in defeats away at Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle.

Now it seems as though those outings have left the Canadian impressed with the standard he will be up against in the third-tier this season.

Speaking about what he has made of League One so far, the winger told Yorkshire Live: “I have come on in the last two games in League One and it has been tough.

“I’m starting to realise that this is a good league with a lot of quality players.

Even so, it seems that sort of challenge is exactly what Corbeanu wants from his time with Wednesday, as he added: “My game needs a lot of work but that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to improve myself and get a good football education in this league.

“I want to keep pushing and I realise how big this club is. I’m happy to be here and I hope to make my mark this season. I have settled in well at the club and in the city but I feel like I have got a lot more to give on the pitch.”

Next up for Corbeanu and Wednesday, is the visit of Shrewsbury Town to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon, when the Owls will be looking to get back to winning ways in their pursuit of promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Verdict

These do feel like some rather interesting revelations from Corbeanu.

Given he is saying that he now realises the quality of player there is League One, you wonder if he arrived at Hillsborough not expecting things to be as tricky as they have been for Wednesday this season.

That however, looks like something he is now fully aware of, so it is unlikely he is going to be caught out by that going forward in the rest of the campaign.

Indeed, that extra challenge ought to be good for Corbeanu, since he wants to improve during his time with Wednesday, and the harder he has to work because of the quality he is up against, the more likely he is to be able to do that.