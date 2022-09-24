Sheffield Wednesday summer signing opens up on reunion with former club

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale says he will always appreciate the way he was able to resurrect his career at Wycombe Wanderers.

Throughout his long career, the 37-year-old has had several different spells at Adams Park, making 75 appearances in all competitions for the Chairboys.

His time with Wycombe would come to an end over the summer, with the goalkeeper leaving the club to join Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer, following the expiry of his contract.

That is a move that is now set to bring Stockdale back together with his former club, with Wycombe set to make the trip to Hillsborough to face the Owls on Saturday afternoon.

Now it seems as though that is a meeting with a former club, that the goalkeeper is certainly relishing.

Reflecting on his time with Wycombe, and discussing the reception he is expecting to get from the Chairboys’ fans, Stockdale told The Examiner: “I had ups and downs. They helped me resurrect my career so I am always thankful to them.

“If they want to give me something back for what I did, then they can give me a few points on Saturday!”

“It depends because if we go 2-0 up and I start time-wasting, there will be ironic cheers and cheers from the Sheffield Wednesday fans!

“It (the reception) should be good. I had a good relationship with their fans. I hope they start booing me when we go 2-0 up and I start time-wasting! A bit of fun will be had!”

While Wednesday are currently fourth in the League One table, Wycombe go into the weekend 16th in the current third-tier standings.

The Verdict

You can understand why Stockdale should be grateful to Wycombe for what they did for him.

The goalkeeper had not enjoyed much luck in terms of finding of a club, prior to his move to Adams Park, but that switch allowed him to establish himself as a number one yet again.

In turn, that has now opened the door for Stockdale to become first-choice at a club with aspriations of a return to the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday, after the excellent job he did at Wycombe.

As a result, it will no doubt be nice for the 37-year-old to face his old club on Saturday, although his focus will obviously be on another three big points.