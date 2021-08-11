Sheffield Wednesday suffer blow of 26-year-old’s unavailability ahead of Doncaster clash

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be without Callum Paterson this weekend against Doncaster Rovers due to concussion protocols.

Paterson was named as Darren Moore’s central striker last weekend against Charlton Athletic, but managed only 13 minutes before he was stretchered from the field with a head injury.

Yorkshire Live note that due to concussion protocols, Paterson is likely to sit out of this weekend’s clash with Doncaster, with Moore not advised to take any risks when it comes to the 26-year-old’s well being.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Sheffield Wednesday played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 3-1 W 3-1 L 4-1 W 4-1 L

Paterson, then, adds to Moore’s dilemmas in the attacking department. Josh Windass remains absent due to a hamstring injury that will rob Wednesday of his service until October.

Florian Kamberi replaced Paterson during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Charlton, but Lee Gregory will likely come into the reckoning this weekend against Doncaster.

Other new faces like Theo Corbeanu and Sylla Sow are other contenders to replace Paterson in the Sheffield Wednesday line-up as they chase their first victory back in League One.

Last weekend’s goalless draw at Charlton saw Wednesday register only a single shot on target in a largely toothless attacking display.

The Verdict

Given Windass’ injury, it’s hardly ideal that Wednesday will be without Paterson this coming weekend.

However, it’s important he’s given the required time to recover. Head injuries are something everyone is particularly cautious of at the moment and rightly so.

It will give one of Wednesday’s options a chance to step up into the starting XI, with Moore now possessing some really decent options.

Losing Paterson isn’t quite the blow it might have seemed two or three weeks ago because of that.

Thoughts? Let us know!