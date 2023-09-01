Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of John Buckley appears to be over as Swansea City have made a £3 million bid for the midfielder.

Buckley had been open to a move to Hillsborough, but Swansea's offer is the first formal bid made by any club for the player.

It is a blow for Wednesday, who are in desperate need of reinforcements after a disappointing start to the season and failed attempts to sign other players.

Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley looks to be over after Swansea City made a bid to sign him permanently, according to The Star.

The Owls were keen to bring Buckley to Hillsborough on loan, and it had been claimed earlier in the day that the 23-year-old was open to the prospect of a move to South Yorkshire.

However, any hopes of a deal appear to be over after Swansea launched a £3 million bid for Buckley, with that proposal said to be the first formal offer made by any club for the midfielder.

Millwall, Sunderland, Hull City and Aberdeen were also reportedly keen on Buckley, but it now seems that the Swans are in pole position to land his signature.

Buckley came through the Blackburn academy, and he had been a regular in the first team in recent years, but he has fallen out of favour this season, making just one substitute appearance in the league.

The midfielder has featured for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side in Carabao Cup, scoring three goals and registering two assists in two appearances in that competition, including netting a brace in the 8-0 win at Harrogate Town on Wednesday night.

Missing out on Buckley is the latest blow for Wednesday on deadline day after their move to sign Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden collapsed, but they are expected to complete a deal for Hayden's team-mate Jeff Hendrick.

What is the latest on John Buckley's Blackburn Rovers future?

Buckley is likely to be allowed to depart Blackburn before the closure of the transfer window at 11pm tonight, and he has been left out of the Rovers squad for their game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Tomasson says Buckley is unlucky not to have received more minutes at Ewood Park and stressed he is not trying to force the midfielder to leave the club.

"He has been unlucky. When he was in the team, he got the red card against Middlesbrough. Then he was in the team again and got injured for four months," Tomasson told LancsLive.

"At the end of the day, it is about doing all the right things in training and in the games. He will have plenty of opportunities to train and play in games because I arrange games every week so every player is up to speed.

"It is also sometimes about the balance on the bench. John knows exactly what I want from him and it is just about doing it. I am not trying to get John out of the building, not at all. We need John as well."

How much of a blow is it for Sheffield Wednesday to miss out on John Buckley?

It is hugely disappointing for the Owls to miss out on Buckley, particularly after the deal for Hayden fell through earlier in the day.

Buckley has proven himself to be an excellent performer at Championship level and he would have added quality to the Wednesday midfield, as well as being a younger option to complement experienced players such as George Byers and Barry Bannan.

After losing their first four games of the season, the Owls are in desperate need of reinforcements before tonight's transfer deadline and it remains to be seen whether they will turn their attention elsewhere with a deal for Buckley looking out of reach.