Sheffield Wednesday striker seals Hillsborough departure

Sheffield Wednesday striker Charles Hagan has joined National League South side Hampton and Richmond Borough on loan, the League One club have confirmed.

It was recently reported that Wednesday are considering letting Hagan leave on loan in the coming weeks, in order to develop the 20-year-old’s experience in first-team football.

While the window is now closed for EFL side’s, non-league clubs are still able to make signings, and it appears Wednesday have now taken advantage of that as they look to secure a loan move for Hagan.

The Owls announced on Thursday morning that Hagan has now joined Hampton and Richmond on a loan deal that will run until January, with the striker in line to make his debut against Ebbsfleet this weekend.

Having taken five points from their five league games so far, Hampton and Richmond are currently 12th in the National League South table, although they are winless since a 5-0 thrashing of Eastbourne on the opening day.

Can you get 20/20 on this quiz of Sheffield Wednesday's season so far?

1 of 20 Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the League One table? 2nd 3rd 4th 5th

After joining Wednesday’s academy from Chelsea in 2018, Hagan has made one first-team appearance for the Owls to date, as a late substitute in a League Cup defeat to Fulham last season.

The Verdict

This does look as though it ought to be a good move for Hagan in all honesty.

Given the attacking options that Wednesday have brought in during the summer transfer window, it is hard to see Hagan featuring regularly for Darren Moore’s side this season.

As a result, a loan move elsewhere to ensure he does play regularly, and can continue to improve at senior level, does seem to make sense.

Indeed, the fact that this deal only looks set to run until January could prove a smart move as well, since it could allow Hagan the chance to test himself at a higher level in the second-half of the season, if he excels in the National League South.