Highlights Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith was eager to stay at the club despite transfer interest from Derby County. He had discussions with manager Xisco Munoz, who assured him that he was part of the team's plans.

Smith expressed his desire to remain at Hillsborough and continue playing in the Championship after helping the team earn promotion last season. He values the open and honest conversations with the manager about his role and areas where he may need support.

It was crucial for Sheffield Wednesday to retain Smith, especially given their struggles to strengthen their attacking options in the transfer window. The team will rely on Smith and other forwards to find their form and score goals in order to climb out of the relegation zone. The upcoming matches against Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Swansea City could be defining for the team's prospects this season.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith says he was "desperate" to stay at the club this summer amid reported transfer interest from Derby County.

According to The Star, the Rams had a loan offer for Smith rejected by the Owls in August, with the 31-year-old said to be an important part of Xisco Munoz's plans at Hillsborough.

Derby manager Paul Warne was keen to reunite with Smith at Pride Park having worked with the striker previously, winning three promotions from League One together during their time at Rotherham United.

Smith joined Wednesday from the Millers last summer and he was their top scorer last season, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in 49 appearances in all competitions to help the Owls to promotion to the Championship.

The striker had a disrupted start to the new season due to injury and illness, but he has started the last two Championship games and he looks set to lead the line for Munoz's side this campaign.

Smith was not the only Wednesday player on Derby's transfer radar this summer, with the Rams also said to have been interested in out-of-favour winger Marvin Johnson, but a move did not materialise.

What did Michael Smith say about Derby County transfer interest?

Smith revealed that he held talks with Munoz about his future and after receiving assurances that he was part of the Spaniard's plans, he was keen to remain at Hillsborough.

"I had an honest conversation with the manager early on in the window and he wanted me here and saw me in his plans, so that shut down anything in my head that I would be moving on," Smith said in an interview with journalist Rob Staton.

"I was desperate to stay here and after getting promoted with the club, I was desperate to get back and give the Championship another crack, so Wednesday was where my focus was.

"I think these conversations need to be had on both sides, it's nice to get an understanding of where you fit into the manager's plans and get his view on things.

"You can be honest with him about where you're struggling and where you need extra help, obviously it was a big turnaround with the previous manager leaving and the new manager coming in, so it's good to have these kinds of conversations."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

It was crucial Wednesday kept hold of Smith this summer, particularly given their struggles to bring in attacking reinforcements in the transfer window.

With the Owls scoring just four goals in their opening five league games, they will need Smith and fellow frontmen Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, and Ashley Fletcher to find their form to fire them away from the relegation zone.

It looks set to be a crucial week for Wednesday with a tough game against Ipswich Town at Hillsborough on Saturday, followed by matches against Middlesbrough and Swansea City, two teams who, like the Owls, are still searching for their first league win of the season.

Much of the build up to the weekend's game has been dominated by chairman Dejphon Chansiri's latest statement regarding the departure of former manager Darren Moore, but the week ahead could be defining for Wednesday's prospects this campaign.