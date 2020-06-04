Sheffield Wednesday strike encouraging player agreement

Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a contract extension with Osaze Urhoghide, who is now committed to the Owls for the 2020/21 season.

It has been a fairly unspectacular campaign for the Owls under Garry Monk, but the emergence of Urhoghide has been an undoubted positive for the South Yorkshire outfit.

And, doubts surrounding the future of the 19-year-old have been put to bed today, with Wednesday agreeing a 12-month contract extension with the full-back to ensure he will be around next season for Monk.

Urhoghide was handed a debut for Wednesday in the their FA Cup victory over Brighton and Hove Albion back in January, with Monk’s faith repaid by the teenager, who produced a performance beyond his years.

Not long after, Urhoghide was cutting it in the Championship and helping Wednesday nullify league leaders, Leeds United, who they beat 2-0 at Elland Road thanks to late goals from Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu.

In total, Urhoghide has managed four senior appearances under Monk.

Additionally, Wednesday have reached an agreement with Joey Pelupessy over his immediate future. The midfielder is also committed for the 2020/21 season.

The Verdict

This is great news for Wednesday and although the Pelupessy news hasn’t been greeted with positivity, tying down Urhoghide should be.

The teenager has only made a handful of appearances, but in those appearances he’s impressed against some decent opposition.

A rebuild is facing Wednesday and it is great that the 19-year-old looks like he will be a part of that.

Thoughts? Let us know!