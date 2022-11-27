Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Luton Town provided boost in defender chase

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous will not sign a new contract at Easter Road the Scottish club has confirmed via their official website.

The 23-year-old has been an integral starter for Hibs this season and has also paved his way to the senior set up at international level with Scotland.

As per a report from the Daily Record, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Luton Town and Millwall are keeping an eye on the defender’s situation ahead of January.

The report states that the Potters are preparing an offer for the young defender, as it remains to be seen the level of interest coming from the other three clubs.

Porteous has managed over 150 appearances for Hibs since his 2017 debut, proving to gain good and consistent experience at Easter Road over the years.

The verdict

The level of interest that has surfaced for the young defender, combined with the amount of experience he has managed to accumulate makes Porteous an attractive option for those clubs mentioned in his pursuit.

Whilst the interest coming from the Championship may deal a blow to Sheffield Wednesday, the level of ambition displayed at Hillsborough certainly keeps them in the race.

Stoke could do with bolstering their defensive options, especially if Harry Souttar attracts interest going into January, whilst it has been well-documented that Luton are in the market for a defender.

It would be no surprise if even more competition was to surface for the defender’s services in the coming weeks after this latest update regarding his future at Easter Road.