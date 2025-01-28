Santos are still keen on doing a deal for Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass, even though they are on the verge of signing Neymar.

The Brazilian outfit are preparing for life back in the top-flight after promotion, with the club determined to strengthen Pedro Caixinha’s squad.

It has been claimed the former Rangers chief was keen to reunite with Windass, who he managed at Ibrox, but the transfer talks had cooled in recent weeks.

In the meantime, Santos have been working on a high-profile deal to bring Neymar back to the club, and the former Barcelona man is set to sign a six-month contract in the coming days.

Santos still chasing Josh Windass transfer deal

Yet, it appears the arrival of Neymar isn’t putting Santos off a move for fellow attacker Windass, as reporter Tom Bogert confirmed he is still on their radar, even if Wednesday are determined to keep hold of the player.

“Sources: Santos still pursuing Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass. Wednesday don't want to sanction a January exit. Santos just signed Brazilian legend Neymar. Still interested in bringing in Windass.”

It remains to be seen whether the chance to link up with Neymar changes anything in terms of Windass, who previously refused to give much away when he was asked about leaving for South America.

Sheffield Wednesday must keep Josh Windass to help promotion push

The win over QPR last time out has left Danny Rohl’s side three points away from the play-off places, so they have to feel that a top six finish is a possibility, even if it would be some achievement.

Championship Table (as of 28/1/25) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 29 13 44 6 Middlesbrough 29 11 44 7 Blackburn Rovers 29 4 42 8 Bristol City 29 3 41 9 Watford 29 -1 41 10 Sheffield Wednesday 29 -3 41

Therefore, selling Windass surely can’t be under consideration for the Owls at this point, particularly as he has 18 months left on his contract at Hillsborough.

He is the top scorer in the side, and he brings a lot to the team by how he can link play, so replacing him at this stage of the window is a tough task.

Of course, the dynamic would change if Windass openly said he wanted to leave, but he does seem happy as part of Rohl’s side, as the manager trusts him and he will have a big role to play over the next few months.

Related Sources: West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday pushing to sign ex-Southampton star The two Championship play-off hopefuls are pushing forward to sign Stuart Armstrong, Football League World has learned

Plus, like all of his teammates, Windass will be dreaming about winning promotion this season, as they have put themselves in with a shot of reaching the play-offs.

So, it will be intriguing to see how this plays out ahead of the deadline, and what business takes place involving Sheffield Wednesday.