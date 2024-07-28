Sheffield Wednesday will need to pay a significant transfer fee if they are going to re-sign Ike Ugbo this summer, and Danny Rohl will hope that a deal can be agreed with ESTAC Troyes.

The Owls will need to make an offer in the region of £4.5 million if they are going to strike a deal with French third tier side Troyes for Ugbo, according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

The Canadian striker impressed on loan at Hillsborough during the second half of last season, scoring seven goals in the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday avoided relegation under the impressive management of Danny Rohl.

Rohl has admitted that he would like to see Ugbo return to the club this summer, but a figure lower than the price tag currently being reported would need to be agreed in order for that to happen.

Sheffield Wednesday could face competition from Birmingham City in the race for Ugbo, but the Canadian may not want to drop down to League One, with their eyes set firmly on Jay Stansfield.

More to follow...