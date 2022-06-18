Sheffield Wednesday star reveals Celtic regret that will “always hurt”

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has revealed he has one big regret in his career – never playing for Celtic.

Speaking on the ‘Celtic: The Unrestricted View Podcast‘, the 32-year-old opened up on his playing career so far.

Although Bannan insists he could not have done a lot better than he has, the midfielder states that it will “always hurt” that he has never got the chance to play for his boyhood club.

“To be honest with you, my career so far I think I could’ve done a lot better.” Bannan told Celtic: The Unrestricted View Podcast.

“Not through my will of trying because I gave my best every day, but I just think right place, right time sometimes – I could’ve got a few more lucky breaks.

“Me and my Dad speak about it quite a lot, everybody has got their end path and this is the path for me. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I feel lucky and privileged to be at a big club like Sheffield Wednesday still.”

Bannan continued: “But looking back I reckon I could’ve probably stayed around the Premier League a bit longer and probably played for Scotland a bit longer with a little bit of luck on my side.”

“But I will never look back with regrets, but maybe the only regret is I never got the chance to play for Celtic and that will always hurt me until the day I die.”

Bannan has one year remaining on his current Sheffield Wednesday deal, with the player having verbally committed his future to the club as their League One play-off bid fell short last season.

During the campaign, Bannan made 47 league appearances, scoring nine goals and assisting 12 times for the Owls.

The Verdict

Given that they are his boyhood club, you can see why Bannan will regret never having played for Celtic in his career.

Particularly given the ability that he is, with the former Scottish international more than good enough for the top of the Scottish Premiership if not now then certainly during stages of his career.

He showed in League One last season that he ought to be playing his football at a higher level, putting up fantastic attacking numbers from the centre of the park.

However, his future appears fully committed to Sheffield Wednesday as he seeks to help the club win promotion back to the Championship once again next season.