Eliezer Mayenda grasped his rare opportunity in red and white on Sunday. The striker produced a man of the match performance against Sheffield Wednesday and bagged a brace in the process.

Mayenda's two goals were his first for the club since his move from French outfit FC Sochau last summer.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibernian, the Spaniard has emerged as Regis Le Bris' preferred choice up front. The 19-year-old has staked a claim for his place in the starting eleven and has moved ahead of Nazariy Rusyn and Luis 'Hemir' Semedo.

Despite his star performance against Wednesday, Sunderland should still press on with signing a striker, as they are short of quality in that area.

Mayenda giving Sunderland's hierarchy food for thought

It is testament to Mayenda's performance against Wednesday that it has triggered conversation about whether Sunderland still need to sign a striker.

Having missed a straightforward chance the previous week against Cardiff City, the talk of Sunderland's need for a striker only grew. However, in scoring a brace on Sunday, Mayenda showed great character and mentality to not let the miss own him.

The first of the 19-year-old's goals was no easy finish. The Spaniard appeared to lose his balance when striking the ball outside the area, but he worked it wonderfully into the corner of the net. As for the second, it was as straightforward as you can get, but the forward was in the right area, somewhere Sunderland's strikers failed to find last season.

At this moment in time, it would be impossible to drop Mayenda after such a performance, so at the very least, he should have guaranteed himself a run in the first team. Whether he will remain first choice is dependent on arrivals, but he has got himself into the conversation.

With Sunderland set to complete the first of two possible deals, it is likely Mayenda's minutes are numbered, but the 19-year-old has proved he may be the future of the Black Cats.

Eliezer Mayenda's Championship 2023/24 statistics - per SofaScore Goals 2 Expected goals 1.56 Scoring frequency 75 minutes Goals per game 1 Shots on target per game 2 Big chances missed 1 Goal conversion 33%

Sunderland set for breakthrough in striking department

Sunderland's search for a striker was looking to go to the wire, but it appears that the Wearsiders are set for a breakthrough.

Yesterday, it was reported that Sunderland are in talks over a move for Zenit St Petersburg's Wilson Isidor. Indeed, Zenit's CEO was quoted saying: "Wilson Isidor on his way to Sunderland, England." The deal is believed to be a loan with an option to buy, as per Sport Express in Russia.

The 23-year-old striker has 40 goals in 122 senior appearances, having scored four in 26 for his current club, Zenit. Isidor has also been capped at under-17, 18, 19, and 20 level for France.

Having gone the whole window without bringing in a striker, it appeared lightning could strike twice, with news that the Black Cats had made a second and improved offer for Alexandre Mendy.

After seeing their initial bid for Mendy rejected, the deal to bring the Frenchman to Wearside hit a series of obstacles despite the player's desire to move to the Stadium of Light.

However, it was reported on 'X' by Mohamed Toubache-Ter, that news of the offer was false, with the offer being at least one-week-old and not the reported amount. Furthermore, Sunderland reportedly contacted SM Caen to announce that they had withdrawn their interest in the striker.

Judging from this recent news, it suggests that Isidor is being signed due to the fact that the club were unable to agree a deal for Mendy, meaning they will likely have one striker arriving on Wearside.

To add further fuel to the fire, Mendy's agent released another statement via the French outlet, reiterating the forward's desire to move to Wearside.

He said: “Alex is still determined to join Sunderland. There are about ten days left, we will not give up, our determination is intact. We remain positive, and we are counting on the new management to unblock this situation.”

Despite Mayenda's man of the match performance against the Owls, the Spaniard is likely to play second fiddle to an experienced striker this season, although he will surely benefit from a run in the team.

Competition for places looks set to increase, with Sunderland aiming to complete the signing of Isidor this week. Although fans would have wanted Mendy, at least the club have acted to find an alternative option.

It would have been hard to imagine that Sunderland would be in this situation, but with a deal on the horizon, the club are set to add a new striker to their ranks.