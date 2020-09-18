Sheffield Wednesday star discusses his Hillsborough future

Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has revealed that he wants to stay at the club and earn a new contract with the Owls, with his current deal ending next summer.

The Owls have started this season well and will be looking to get themselves out of negative territory points-wise as quickly as possible in the Championship table.

Harris will be eager to play his part, then, and it appears as though he wants to be at Hillsborough past this season too.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the winger revealed that he is planning on using the coming months as a way of proving he deserves to stay at the club after the end of this season.

He said:

“It is a very important 12 months but, I think as a professional footballer, every season is vitally important.

“You can’t ever take your foot off the pedal.

“It is another important 12 months for me but I am relishing the challenge.

“I love the club so I definitely would like to stay. It is a massive club and hopefully we can have a good season and we can perform well.”

The Verdict

The Wednesday squad is cutting a determined figure right now and that will please Owls fans as the club looks to get itself out of its current predicament.

Garry Monk is looking to use a siege mentality with players hungry to deliver and wear the shirt and Harris certainly seems one man determined to do his part.

Right now, you’d say that he’d be able to earn himself a new contract in the coming months given the talent and attitude he has.