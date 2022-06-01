Sheffield Wednesday stance revealed over 28-year-old with club preparing second bid

Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of Josh Windass this summer, with Atletico Talleres keen to do business and having already made bids for his services during the window.

However, according to Yorkshire Live, the Owls do not want to sell the player despite his injury issues and might have to fight off this interest in order to keep him at Hillsborough.

The former Rangers man has looked impressive when he has been able to get onto the pitch for Darren Moore’s side. He looked solid enough in the Championship but has produced even better numbers in League One for the club.

Quiz: 24 facts every Sheffield Wednesday supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 1. When did Sheffield Wednesday last beat Sheffield United in a competitive game? 2008 2010 2012 2014

This campaign, he managed only nine league outings for the side because of the player being sidelined for the majority of the season. Despite this, he still managed to produce four goals and two assists – and that has led to an average of 1.47 goals or assists every 90 minutes for Wednesday this season.

The 28-year-old then is more than capable of producing the goods – the only issue has been that he cannot stay fit and he has not been readily available for the Owls over the course of the season.

Atletico Talleres have seen his abilities though and are ready to give him a surprise chance in Argentina. However, Darren Moore has already rejected a bid for his services from the club and plan to do similar if another move is launched over the course of the summer. Whether they can continue to ward it off though is unclear.

The Verdict

Josh Windass can do the business in League One, that much is clear. His average has been arguably one of the best in the division, the only real issue being that he hasn’t been able to do it regularly because of his injuries.

The player though has been solid at both Championship and third tier level. He can certainly do the business in the Football League given the chance in a side and with the Owls desperate to get back towards the second division, he is exactly the kind of player you would want in the side.

Atletico Talleres is a completely different challenge for the player and the 28-year-old might quite fancy it if the opportunity presents itself again. With a bid already rejected but another lined up, that looks likely and Windass might quite fancy a change in scenery again.

It looks though like Wednesday want to hold onto him – and if they can keep him match fit, you can understand why.