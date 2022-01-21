Sheffield Wednesday stance over player deal clarified as Wigan circle

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are keen to agree new terms to keep the winger at the Yorkshire club amid interest from Wigan Athletic, according to Alex Miller from the Sheffield Star.

The 29-year-old signed as a free agent back in November, having been without a club since being released by Middlesbrough in July, and it is understood that his contract is set to expire on the weekend.

Wigan are said to be keen to swoop for Mendez-Laing but it seems we can expect him to stay at Hillsborough.

Miller has reported that there is “definite willingness” from both sides to sort out an extension.

The winger has featured four times in total for the Owls but produced by far his finest performance in a Wednesday shirt last weekend – providing a goal and an assist from the left flank as Darren Moore’s side beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2.

The Yorkshire club have already seen one attacking weapon depart this month to join a promotion rival with Theo Corbeanu recalled by Wolves and sent out on loan to MK Dons.

The Verdict

This is good news from a Wednesday perspective as it seems both the player and the club are on the same page, hinting that this could be resolved soon.

Mendez-Laing showed just what an asset he could be for the Owls against Argyle last weekend and losing him to Wigan due to contract issues would be a really frustrating blow – particularly after Corbeanu’s departure.

The last few years have not been easy for the 29-year-old but he is an experienced EFL campaigner with more than 250 appearances under his belt.

He was impressive for Cardiff City in the Championship a few years ago and thrived at League One level for Rochdale before that.

If he can find consistent form under Moore, he could prove to be a vital player in Wednesday’s promotion push.

The first target, however, is keeping him at the club – though that now looks likely.