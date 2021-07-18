Sheffield Wednesday stance over Arsenal player and former Chelsea youngster outlined

Sheffield Wednesday no longer have Arsenal’s Tolaji Bola and former Chelsea youngster Renedi Masampu on their transfer radar this summer after earlier interest, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls have reportedly been interested in taking Bola on loan from Arsenal this summer as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of their first campaign back in League One.

While Sheffield Wednesday also managed to take Masampu on trial during pre-season as well as Bola.

Darren Moore got the chance to assess the qualities that both the 22-year-old and 21-year-old could potentially bring to his side in the third tier next season.

They were both involved during the Owls’ pre-season fixtures against Celtic, Chester City and Alfreton Town. That suggested that there was a chance that the pair could be added to their squad this summer.

However, according to Yorkshire Live, Moore has now confirmed that the Owls are no longer going to be pursuing a move for either Bola or Masampu this summer.

That means that Sheffield Wednesday will be moving onto other transfer targets and the two young talents will need to look for an alternative potential destination before the window closes.

The Verdict

It was a wise decision by the Owls to take a look at both Bola and Masampu during pre-season with Sheffield Wednesday needing to add to their squad and being restricted in the amount and type of business that they conduct due to their transfer embargo.

The pair had the chance to prove their worth in three pre-season matches but they will now face an uncertain future once again.

Given Moore is the type of manager that is not afraid to work with young players and develop them during their careers it was not a surprise to see the Owls take a chance on both Bola and Masampu during their pre-season campaign.

However, Sheffield Wednesday have obviously taken the view that neither player is right for them at this moment in time.

Both Bola and Masampu have talent and they should be able to find moves during the summer window and they will at least have the time now to find a new club. The Owls still have areas of their squad that need to be addressed and so they will need to swiftly move on to other potential targets.