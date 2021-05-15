Sheffield Wednesday stance on transfer swoop for 25-year-old outlined

Sheffield Wednesday are not interested in signing Wigan Athletic striker Joe Dodoo this summer, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Dodoo joined Wigan earlier in the year on a deal until the end of the 2020/21 season, having been a free agent following his release from Turkish side Ankara Keciorengucu.

The 25-year-old then went on to score four goals and provide three assists in 20 appearances to help the Latics avoid relegation from League One thanks to a strong end to the season.

That had led to reports from Football Insider that Wednesday, who themselves are now facing a season in League One following their final day relegation from the Championship, are interest in a move for the striker this summer.

Now however, it appears as though that may not actually be the case, with this latest update claiming that Wednesday have not made contact over a move for Dodoo, who is not thought to be on their shortlist of attacking targets.

Wigan are apparently set to offer Dodoo a new contract, while Rotherham – who like Wednesday suffered Championship relegation on the final day of this season – and Ipswich have also been credited with an interest in the attacker.

For his part, Dodoo is currently said to be considering his options when it comes to his long-term future.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Sheffield Wednesday perspective.

Dodoo has made an impressive impact for a Wigan side battling relegation in recent months, so you wonder whether he could make an even bigger impression for a side looking further up the table.

Add to that the fact that he could be available for free, which would help given Wednesday’s financial uncertainty right now, and it might have been argued that Dodoo could have been a signing worth looking into for them.

It now appears as though that is unlikely though, but having struggled for goals from their centre forwards this season, attack is still an area they need to strengthen this summer, even if it is not with Dodoo.