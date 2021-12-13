Sheffield Wednesday stance on Ruffels, quartet circle defender: The latest Huddersfield Town transfer talking points

Huddersfield Town dropped more points at home on Saturday, with Matty Godden’s late goal securing Coventry City a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side have had a tough couple of weeks since their 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, leaving them losing ground in the race for the play-offs.

January, then, could be a huge month for Huddersfield if they want to keep those fading hopes of play-off football alive.

The winter window offers them a chance to recruit and rejig Corberan’s squad, strengthening in necessary areas and freeing up others for moves.

We dive into a couple of transfer headlines here:

Darren Moore on Josh Ruffels

Huddersfield signed Ruffels in the summer to come in and compete with Harry Toffolo. He’d been excellent last season for Oxford, but hasn’t really had a chance under Corberan.

Links to Sheffield Wednesday emerged last week, forcing Darren Moore to comment on whether the Owls were actually looking at the 28-year-old.

As per Andy Giddings, Moore said: “We have not really discussed him at all. Josh is a good player but we have not really discussed him.”

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Edmonds-Green is on the radar of Derby County, Preston North End, Barnsley and Cardiff City, as per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has featured on 18 occasions in League One this season on loan with Rotherham United, playing regularly as Paul Warne’s side push for promotion.

However, as his deal at Huddersfield ticks down, it appears he’s got suitors elsewhere in the Championship.

Lancashire Live have since dismissed Preston’s interest in signing the centre-back, whilst Football League World understand that Huddersfield are delighted with how Edmonds-Green’s loan with Rotherham is going.

The rumour was discussed over on FLW TV earlier today: