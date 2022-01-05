Sheffield Wednesday stance on deal for Peterborough’s Mark Beevers revealed

Sheffield Wednesday have been keen to tie up a deal for Mark Beevers according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon – but a deal may not be about to happen.

As reported by Yorkshire Live, the club may not fancy a deal for the Peterborough man at all and could instead look elsewhere for some potential reinforcements.

Darren Moore is sure to dip his hand into the transfer market this month if he can, with the Owls eager to try and push on and seal an instant promotion back to the Championship. Whilst the club have struggled on occasion to pick up points and results, a good window could see them well amongst the play-off contenders.

The Owls do have a strong side right now, packed with a lot of experience and talent. However, they may just need some extra options to help them kick on to that extra gear – and one name linked has been Mark Beevers.

The 32-year-old has managed 11 Championship games for Posh so far this season and his knowledge of the EFL – not to mention his former links to Sheffield Wednesday – would surely help Darren Moore in his hunt for a promotion spot.

However, Yorkshire Live have claimed that there isn’t an interest in bringing the former player back to Hillsborough right now and that means there may not be a reunion on the cards for Beevers and Wednesday.

Moore though remains keen to try and bring in some defensive recruits if he can this month and while the 32-year-old might not fit the bill, it doesn’t mean that the manager will not be bringing in some reinforcements at the back during this window.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are a side who could really do with a good winter window this month.

With just one win in their last five competitive games and with the club slipping down the table again, they will need to ensure they utilise this month well and bring in the players they need to really give the play-offs a good go. They aren’t out of reach by any means but they really need to start getting more points on the board soon.

Beevers would have been a smart signing, one that could have lifted many at the club and also provided an experienced head at the back to help the Owls stop shipping goals. He may not have cost too much either, which fits in nicely with the budget that Wednesday currently have.

Whilst he won’t be making the move as things stand, it’s clear that Moore wants to add some more defenders to his team. If he can find the right ones, then it could go a long way towards helping them achieve that promotion back to the Championship this season.