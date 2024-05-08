Highlights Sheffield Wednesday keen on renewing Danny Rohl's contract after his success.

Rohl's turnaround led to safety for Owls, attracting interest from other clubs.

Club aims to keep Rohl with commitment for future improvement.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to agree a new contract with manager Danny Rohl following his remarkable efforts with the club this season.

That's according to a report from Sheffield Star, who say that talks over a new deal are likely to begin again later this month.

Rohl took over the Owls back in October 2023, when the club were bottom of the Championship table, seven points from safety, having taken just three points from their first 11 league games of the season.

However, Sheffield Wednesday would rally under the German, and an excellent turnaround in form eventually saw them secure safety.

A final day win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light meant the club finished the season 20th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Having overseen such an upturn in form, Rohl has already started to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere.

Both Sunderland and another Championship side, Hull City, have been credited with an interest in securing the services of the 35-year-old.

Now however, it appears that Sheffield Wednesday do not have any intention of letting Rohl go easily anytime soon.

Owls hoping to secure new Danny Rohl contract

As per this latest update, Sheffield Wednesday are planning further talks over a new contract for Rohl at Hillsborough.

It is thought that the Owls manager himself is keen to see a commitment to improving the club's status both in both the immediate and distant future. Indeed, Rohl did call for a "clear strategy" over taking the club forward when speaking recently.

Rohl reportedly has plans for that, and talks over a new contract for the manager himself are thought to be included on the agenda.

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has apparently already held talks with Rohl about extending the latter's contract.

Those discussions are expected to resume once Rohl returns from a break following the end of the season later this month.

However, BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton has noted that "anything is possible" in his own update on Rohl's future.

Those comments about the direction of the club moving forward that the Sheffield Wednesday manager has made will apparently be "critical" to what happens, amid interest from elsewhere.

As things stand, there are just over 12 months remaining on the German's contract with Sheffield Wednesday, securing his future at Hillsborough until the end of next season.

You get the feeling that this will generate a fair amount of interest among those connected with the Yorkshire club.

Considering where they were when he took over, Rohl did an incredible job just to get the Owls close to avoiding relegation, let alone succeeding in achieving it.

It therefore seems that with the right backing, and enough time to prepare as he would have over the summer, he could be a manager to take Sheffield Wednesday back in the right direction.

Judging by what is being reported here, the club themselves are aware of that, and will try to make steps to ensure they can keep Rohl at Hillsborough.

That would no doubt be a major coup if they managed to do so, given what he has the potential to do in the dugout with Wednesday, and the level of interest he is attracting from elsewhere.

However, losing him would be a big setback, and raise questions about the threat of another relegation battle for next season, without the manager who worked wonders to get them out of one.

Indeed, if he was to leave, it would likely also add to the scrutiny on those behind the scenes at the club, for letting such an asset slip through their fingers, when it seems as though he would be willing to stay in the right circumstances.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems essential that Sheffield Wednesday manage to secure a new contract for Rohl, once these talks over his future resume.