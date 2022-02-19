Sheffield Wednesday squad for Doncaster Rovers test revealed

Sheffield Wednesday’s 20-man squad that has travelled to Doncaster Rovers was revealed this morning by YorkshireLive.

Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson were not ready in time to be involved despite returning to first team training in recent weeks.

Sam Hutchinson is fit enough to travel after previously being doubtful, while there is space for younger players in Kwame Boateng, David Agbontohoma and Liam Waldock to join up with the squad and push to feature at Darren Moore’s former employers.

It is a big shame for the Owls that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing picked up such an untimely injury last weekend, after the box office forward was beginning to demonstrate what he could offer Wednesday in their promotion bid.

The squad list is as follows: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Joe Wildsmith, Josh Render, Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer, Sam Hutchinson, Ciaran Brennan, Jordan Storey, David Agbontohoma, Kwame Boateng, Barry Bannan, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Jaden Brown, Marvin Johnson, Liam Waldock, Florian Kamberi, Sylla Sow, Saido Berahino and Callum Paterson.

Even lacking some key players, that will return as enormous boosts in their top six pursuit, Moore will be confident that the Owls still have the quality on board to pull apart 23rd placed Doncaster Rovers, who have experienced a small resurgence under Gary McSheffrey but remain one of the most defensively vulnerable sides in the EFL.

The Verdict

There is ample talent for the level in that squad to get the job done at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It is a big positive that Hutchinson is fit enough to travel and he will be expected to keep his place in the back three with Liam Palmer and Jordan Storey.

Wednesday do not have time on their side, and therefore, even with what has gone against them in terms of fitness, they cannot afford to keep dropping points while the likes of Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle, Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland strengthen their positions in the race for a top six spot.

Moore’s men have been on a sustained good run to give themselves this opportunity and will not be using their injury list as an excuse in pursuit of three points.