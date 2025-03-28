Southampton are confident that Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is open to a move to St. Mary’s this summer.

According to GiveMeSport, the German coach is one of two names being shortlisted by the Premier League club as potential replacements for Ivan Juric, alongside Liam Rosenior.

Juric has struggled since taking charge of the south coast club earlier this season, overseeing just two wins from 14 games.

Southampton are heading towards relegation back to the Championship, with the team rock bottom in the top flight table going into the final nine games.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record - as of March 28th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 81 33 17 31 40.74

Southampton’s Rohl confidence if they are equals to Wednesday

It has been reported that Southampton are willing to pay a £5 million release clause to appoint Rohl this summer, should Juric be relieved of his duties.

It’s understood that there is confidence within the club that he would be open to the move, even if the two teams are competing in the same division.

However, the 35-year-old is not the only option on the Saints’ radar, with former Hull City manager Rosenior (pictured) also under consideration.

Rosenior is currently out of work after departing the Tigers last summer, having guided them to a seventh-place finish in the Championship.

Hull have struggled this season since replacing Rosenior, with the team now in danger of relegation to League One.

It was reported by Florian Plettenberg last December that talks were held between the club and Rohl prior to the appointment of Juric, indicating a longstanding interest in the former assistant to ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl.

Sheffield Wednesday league position

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 12th in the Championship table, six points off a play-off place.

The Owls have eight games remaining to bridge the gap to the top six and put themselves in contention for promotion to the Premier League.

When Rohl took over at Hillsborough in October 2023, the club were in serious danger of relegation to League One, but are now in the conversation for the play-offs.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a trip to face Cardiff City on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday have to do everything they can to keep Rohl

Owner Dejphon Chansiri and Rohl haven’t had the smoothest of relationships over the last 18 months, but he has to do everything he can to keep the German around for next season.

Nobody would’ve expected Sheffield Wednesday to be in contention for a top six finish this year when he took over.

It’s no surprise that he’s been linked with a role like Southampton, but the Owls have to somehow find a way to convince him to stay if they’re to keep going in the right direction.

Otherwise, he will prove very difficult to replace, and Sheffield Wednesday will struggle to maintain this level of competitiveness without him.