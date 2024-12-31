Sheffield Wednesday will surely have a clear advantage this January in the race to sign Ronnie Edwards from Southampton due to Shea Charles’ impressive loan stint in Danny Rohl’s side in the first half of the season.

It has been reported by The Star that the Owls are keen on a loan move for the defender, who joined the Saints last summer from Peterborough United, although it is expected they are likely to face stiff competition from Championship rivals.

Edwards impressed during his time with Posh and was ready to make the step up from League One.

However, he has struggled for game time in the Premier League, moving too high up the football pyramid too soon.

The 21-year-old has managed just one league appearance for the Saints, who are themselves struggling at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Ronnie Edwards - Peterborough United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 2 0 2021-22 34 (31) 0 2022-23 40 0 (1) 2023-24 45 2 (0)

Shea Charles’ Sheffield Wednesday loan stint

If a transfer race for Edwards does develop, then the Owls will surely have an advantage given the way a Saints loanee has performed at Hillsborough already this term.

Charles joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan during the summer and has cemented himself as a key part of Rohl’s first-team plans.

The midfielder has been crucial to the South Yorkshire outfit, contributing one goal and four assists from 21 league appearances.

The loan market is a crucial area for Sheffield Wednesday given their current financial situation, so making the most of who they bring in is so important.

In that context, the success of the likes of Charles highlights the great work the recruitment staff have done.

That success also shows Southampton that they can be trusted as a place to loan their young players to give them the room to develop and play regularly.

This is what Edwards needs, as he has to build himself back up after a disappointing first six months at St. Mary’s.

A loan to the Championship would make a lot of sense, and Rohl is reportedly keen on bringing him into the side.

Danny Rohl’s impact on Sheffield Wednesday

Rohl’s reputation as a promising, upcoming coach will also help sweeten the potential deal, and working under him could be a great opportunity for Edwards.

When weighing up where Edwards should go, this also has to be taken into consideration.

Southampton know firsthand the work that he can do with younger players from his time with Charles, who has gained a lot of confidence playing in the German coach’s team.

The club can rely on the midfielder’s feedback when deciding whether to sanction a loan deal for Edwards to Hillsborough.

This would be a great boost for Sheffield Wednesday, who could really benefit from the additional strengthening at the back.

This is an area that Rohl believes is important to improve going into January, and he has earned every right to be backed by the club’s board this winter.

The Owls are only four points adrift of the play-off places at this stage of the campaign, a far cry from where they were when Rohl took over in October 2023, rock bottom of the Championship table.

Someone like Edwards, who does have Championship experience already, could be a really strong addition that shows the manager that the club is ready to give him what he needs to compete, perhaps convincing him to stay longer-term.

In that event, the successful loan of Charles from Southampton could prove very important to the club’s future.